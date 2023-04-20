by | 04/20/2023 · 5:57 am
Jump to Comments

Octopus

by Taylor Light

She crafts her ruses for survival:
camouflage, a severed arm,

distracting patterns, expulsion of ink;
or how her soft body can squeeze

through small holes for hiding spots.
This is her daily practice: play

as self-protection. Moving rock—
another trick—where she inches

precisely at the pace of tidal
movement, prepared to charm repel

a nearby shark—let them think
a rock is just a rock. It seems

a single wave could unknot
the whole disguise. Though she stays,

in nimble form, with eyes locked.

 

Taylor Light’s poems have appeared in Birmingham Poetry Review, Terrain.org, and elsewhere. She received her MA from Texas Tech University, and is currently an MFA student at the University of Florida.

Leave a comment

Filed under Poetry

Tagged as , ,

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s