by Taylor Light

She crafts her ruses for survival:

camouflage, a severed arm,

distracting patterns, expulsion of ink;

or how her soft body can squeeze

through small holes for hiding spots.

This is her daily practice: play

as self-protection. Moving rock—

another trick—where she inches

precisely at the pace of tidal

movement, prepared to charm repel

a nearby shark—let them think

a rock is just a rock. It seems

a single wave could unknot

the whole disguise. Though she stays,

in nimble form, with eyes locked.

Taylor Light’s poems have appeared in Birmingham Poetry Review, Terrain.org, and elsewhere. She received her MA from Texas Tech University, and is currently an MFA student at the University of Florida.