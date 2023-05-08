Creation Continued

by Wendi White

…and on the 8th day,

after Adam and Eve failed

that totally rigged test,

the people got busy

arguing.

Should they herd the ones with hooves

or begin to plant seeds?

Should they fill their stores with grain

or share it with strangers?

And what about the dates in the oasis?

Who owns those,

not to mention the water?

A few millennia later,

the shape of our choices

began to come clear

as wildfires wiped suburbia

from Napa Valley hills.

Seas rose and ice shelves calved.

Humpbacks pushed North

in search of cooler seas.

And all those marvels we devised—

dams, bridges, canals—

began to collapse.

And on the 9th day

in the middle of August,

at the summer season’s height,

the beaches of Waikiki

lay empty. The water parks

spouted and turned without

a single child’s squeal, and only

the white terns darted

above the Monkeypods,

only Monk Seals lolled on sand,

and the only sign of tourists

were names carved

on Banyan trunks–

trees so long lived that even

a knife’s deepest cut

fades with time.

Wendi White is a poet and educator now musing among the geckoes and ginger scented ridges of O`ahu after a recent relocation from the continental US. She earned her MFA from Old Dominion University’s Creative Writing program in Virginia. Most recently her poetry was nominated for a Pushcart Prize. When not at her writing desk, she can be found shooing Giant African Land Snails from her garden.