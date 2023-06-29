by Dan Leach

Then came the summer

the ponds went dry

and everyone’s grass turned

the color of bone.

Streets became graveyards

and even the pool

with its pale green promise

yawned in the distance

like a forgotten church.

The world moved inside.

It is hard to live

in the gap between

what you once had

and what you now want.

But the man on the TV

said not to worry,

all weather is temporary.

The man said one day

we would wake up

and the world we knew

would be right where

it had always been.

We believed him

and found ways to survive.

We ate banana popsicles

and napped under fans.

We killed time

with all the books

we’d never read.

We became the experts

in the art of waiting.

For a while waiting

feels like waiting.

Then it feels like living.

We did everything

we were supposed to do,

but the heat refused to leave.

The heat got hotter.

It stayed for weeks

then it stayed for years.

The man on the TV

who was wrong

about everything

got replaced by another

man who said some

weather is permanent.

Now this is how we live.

Now we limp from room to room,

such fractious little pilgrims.

Now we try to remember

a sun that would burn us

but also let us breathe.

Dan Leach has published work in The New Orleans Review, Copper Nickel, and The Sun. He has two collections of short fiction: Floods and Fires (University of North Georgia, 2017) and Dead Mediums (Trident Press, 2022). His poetry collection Stray Latitudes won Texas Review Press’s 2023 Southern Poetry Prize and will be released next spring.