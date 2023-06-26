Stick with that Kind of Wreckage

by Melisa Cahnmann-Taylor

Write poems that peek at this mess

like dawn light from curtains of cloud,

or the red throated pouch poems

that perch on tree carcasses just

after a storm when begging sounds

are misunderstood as singing.

Kitchen empty of all but mold, my sister

sends pictures. I recalled

the acrobatics required to wash

dishes, suds a newly soiled

bowl when so many others,

a holocaust of bowls, cramped

in that still floating barge. Another

poet says even a Jew shouldn’t write

a metaphor like that! But excess

is my inheritance. So sue me!

I could hear her defense, mine,

after the 27th dumpster, the sink

buckled. Above its cracked

cabinet, I could safely say

it looked like a capsized boat.

Melisa Cahnmann-Taylor, author of Imperfect Tense (poems), four education books, and numerous articles and essays, was awarded 2015–2021 NEA Big Read grants, a Fulbright (2014) and artist residency (2017) in Mexico. She is professor of language and literacy education at the University of Georgia. www.melisacahnmanntaylor.com