by Lawrence Bridges

You’re playful but maybe you should focus

on last words. This light in your window

isn’t on a timer for Christmas. Outside lights,

Yes. Whoever lives in this house will see

its gingerbread lines and, in fact, might

sleep in your modest workroom, stripped of books

degrees, and mementos. This is a morbid street.

The voice you might hear from my grave

would curse the left-turn cheaters at the three-

way intersection at Chautauqua and PCH.

Have they fixed that? Take any episode

of aspiration, the perpetual motion machine

on the bench in the garage, the wish

to be happy, to play Bach perfectly

and say, ‘this is where I stop’. Terminal event.

Ends in darkness. A dark window

maybe a music room now. I would be playing

with feelings of regret and sadness.

But that is the end. This isn’t.

Lawrence Bridges’ poetry has appeared in The New Yorker, Poetry, and The Tampa Review. He has published three volumes of poetry: Horses on Drums (Red Hen Press, 2006), Flip Days (Red Hen Press, 2009), and Brownwood (Tupelo Press, 2016). You can find him on IG: @larrybridges