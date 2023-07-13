The Route of the Petal Apparent

by Christine Kwon
I carry a wilting tulip
I pack a champagne glass
I try to trap the runt of the litter
I trace the green tendril growing from my chest
I am remembering my mother
I am peeling a scab
I am vellum paper
My hands catch rain
I tie a daisy chain
I blow a line of cocaine out, a dandelion
I lied, I sneezed
I am pulling on pantyhose
I am a line of floss tantalizing a kitten
A cloud moves quickly overhead
A line of ants is disrupted
I am an anole clutching the windshield
I am a lukewarm wind whistling in a hole
You could also call me a flute
I bathe my face in pasta water steam
My fancy serum came with a glass dropper
I am a MFA degree
I am the Christmas morning it really snowed and the presents were good
The moment the blue disappears
But it’s not quite night
I am the space between two friends who are just getting to know each other but one goes on vacation
If not a flower or a thin gold chain
If not easily broken
Don’t make me say it
Christine Kwon is the author of A Ribbon the Most Perfect Blue (Southeast Missouri State University Press), which won the Cowles Poetry Book Prize and debuts in March 2023. She lives in New Orleans.