by Jianqing Zheng

—Dorothea Lange’s Filipinos Cutting Lettuce, Salina, California, June 1935

While the burning sun

snaps its long fire whips

like a grim foreman

sitting astride a horse,

the farmhands bend

their bodies and cut

lettuce row after row.

They cut the sun,

blood-faced, to howl

and fall in pain,

cut evening up

with stars fading in,

and cut weariness

into tomorrow’s dream.

Jianqing Zheng is author of A Way of Looking, a haibun collection which won the 2019 Gerald Cable Book Award from Silverfish Review Press, and The Dog Years of Reeducation (Madville Publishing, 2023), editor of Conversations with Dana Gioia and seven other scholarly books, and professor of English at Mississippi Valley State University.