by Sara Backer

During the war, my grandmother mailed springerle

to American soldiers in Germany. They could survive

the trip, their cookie lifespan equal to three hundred human years.

Two days to beat, to chill, to roll, to stamp, to bake their sugar,

flour, and eggs. She used a wooden mold of six pictures

carved by my great-grandfather in Dresden.

Fish

for faith

Deer for Christ

Cherries for love

Rose for the seal of Luther

Bell to announce His coming

Castle to enter the world beyond

I thought of them only as cookies we made in December.

Before they went into the oven, imprinted dough was left to dry

uncovered all night. Atop our piano, pale squares aligned in rows

like tombstones. Sara Backer has an MFA at Vermont College of Fine Arts, lives in New Hampshire, and teaches at UMass Lowell. She has two chapbooks: Scavenger Hunt (dancing girl press 2018) and Bicycle Lotus (Left Fork 2015), which won the Turtle Island Poetry Award. Her writing has been honored with residency fellowships from the Norton Island and Djerassi programs and with eight Pushcart prize nominations. Website: sarabacker.com