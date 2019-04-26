The Confusion of Trauma and Self

by Kathleen Janeschek

When I stop to touch another’s skin,

my fingers curve around their limbs and

push down into silky fat woven into muscle

into meat upon bone into the texture of vessels

charting course between the ridges

of tendons leading into bends and drops—all

of this beneath the pressure of my prints

but only when I remember that I remain

caught between each pulse, solid through

the rush of blood to my head. But,

when I forget, I wander free from

my flesh and the crust of my body

falls, then a spool of soft fat slips,

making an escape, and I watch a

stranger reach down and grip what

I was—the seams spilling, split, those stitches

come undone—and hand the sack of meat back

to me. Holding the hardening lump,

I hear the whisper saying

tell yourself that this

is what touch is.





Kathleen Janeschek is an American currently residing in Taiwan. Her work has previously been published in the Best American Experimental Writing 2014 and has won Hopwood awards in both poetry and nonfiction.